Brokerages Set Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) PT at $59.36

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of CARR opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

