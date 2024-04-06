Brokerages Set InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) PT at $33.00

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on INMD. Barclays boosted their price target on InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in InMode in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

