Brokerages Set Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Price Target at C$25.55

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OR shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

OR opened at C$22.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.84. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$15.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.42.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of C$65.16 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5551988 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

In other news, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.08, for a total transaction of C$432,864.04. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Iain Wesley Farmer sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.08, for a total transaction of C$432,864.04. Also, Senior Officer Guy Desharnais sold 7,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.10, for a total transaction of C$157,912.40. Insiders have sold a total of 53,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,088 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

