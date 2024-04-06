Brokerages Set Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Target Price at $116.00

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

R has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth $8,186,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,666,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,245,000 after purchasing an additional 40,086 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Ryder System by 174.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of R opened at $118.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.40. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $121.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

