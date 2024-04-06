Brokerages Set Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Target Price at $63.59

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 54.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAL opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $70.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 16.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

