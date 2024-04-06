Brokers Issue Forecasts for Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $50.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

