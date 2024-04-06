Brokers Set Expectations for Sernova Corp.’s FY2028 Earnings (TSE:SVA)

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leede Jones Gab issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Sernova in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sernova’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Sernova (TSE:SVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03).

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Sernova and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Sernova Stock Down 3.8 %

TSE:SVA opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.67. The company has a market cap of C$151.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.60. Sernova has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

