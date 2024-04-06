BWS Financial Weighs in on Texas Pacific Land Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.28. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $917.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Pacific Land’s current full-year earnings is $19.53 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $519.33 to $471.33 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $597.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.86. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $422.07 and a 12-month high of $666.67.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $166.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.22% and a return on equity of 43.57%.

Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,200,000 after purchasing an additional 207,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land

In other news, Director Eric L. Oliver purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $540.24 per share, for a total transaction of $162,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,477,703. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 645 shares of company stock worth $339,256. Company insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

