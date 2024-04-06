Cabaletta Bio’s (CABA) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

CABA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CABA opened at $16.98 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $819.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.41.

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $215,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $391,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 24.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading

