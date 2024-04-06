Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $129.17

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.17 ($1.62) and traded as high as GBX 139.86 ($1.76). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 137 ($1.72), with a volume of 154,554 shares.

Cairn Homes Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.81, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of £883.51 million, a PE ratio of 1,245.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Cairn Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. Cairn Homes’s payout ratio is presently 4,545.45%.

Cairn Homes Company Profile

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. It is involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

