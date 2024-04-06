Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $35.76 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.12). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $601.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,740,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $218,395,000 after acquiring an additional 67,625 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 429,713 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 159,380 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 56,982 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 46,968 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

