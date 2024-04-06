Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:CPE opened at $35.76 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $41.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.12). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $601.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 510.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,634 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,493 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,754,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,124,000 after buying an additional 975,132 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,528,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

