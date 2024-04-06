Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.24. Camber Energy shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 15,178,122 shares trading hands.

Camber Energy Trading Up 15.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Get Camber Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Camber Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,129 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,253,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 617,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Camber Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,268 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 329,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Camber Energy by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 176,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy Company Profile

Camber Energy, Inc provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America energy and power solutions. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.