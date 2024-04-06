Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $121.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.24.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $96.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.97. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $114.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $376,933,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,517.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,923 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,974 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 567,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after buying an additional 540,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

