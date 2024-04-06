Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cameco by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,300,000 after acquiring an additional 428,310 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Cameco by 40.7% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 864,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,451,000 after acquiring an additional 250,115 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the third quarter worth about $1,942,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 156.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,553,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 110,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCJ opened at $49.21 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cameco in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

