Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$190.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$182.29.

CNR opened at C$176.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$181.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$174.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$162.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0824553 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 488 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 488 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

