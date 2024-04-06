Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CABGY. BNP Paribas raised Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.
View Our Latest Research Report on CABGY
Carlsberg A/S Stock Performance
Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.5255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53.
About Carlsberg A/S
Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Carlsberg A/S
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.