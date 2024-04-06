Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CABGY. BNP Paribas raised Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Performance

Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend

Shares of CABGY opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.5255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

