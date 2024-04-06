CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $295.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. CDW traded as high as $263.37 and last traded at $261.34, with a volume of 71548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.76.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 61.1% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.53.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

