Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FUN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.30.

FUN stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $371.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.13 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

