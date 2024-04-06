Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Centene were worth $11,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Centene by 104.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

CNC opened at $72.75 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average of $74.29.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

