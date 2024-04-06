CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Sells C$266,500.00 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total transaction of C$266,500.00.

CEU opened at C$5.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.72.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.6762142 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CEU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.11.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

