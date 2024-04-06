ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHPT. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 125.19% and a negative net margin of 90.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,412,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,846 shares of company stock worth $296,562. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ChargePoint by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

