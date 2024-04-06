Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CHKP stock opened at $164.39 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $168.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.14.
CHKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.70.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
