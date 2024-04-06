Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Hits New 52-Week High at $373.00

Shares of Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 373 ($4.68) and last traded at GBX 364.04 ($4.57), with a volume of 10446 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363 ($4.56).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 354.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 325.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The company has a market cap of £973.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2,746.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,384.62%.

In other news, insider Michael Ord sold 138,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.49), for a total value of £494,788.22 ($621,125.06). Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

