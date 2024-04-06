Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.63.

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

CVX stock opened at $161.61 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The company has a market capitalization of $300.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.