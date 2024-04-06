Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 420,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,128,000 after buying an additional 22,772 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 18,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

Chevron stock opened at $161.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.63.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

