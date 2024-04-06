Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,003,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,695 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Chevron worth $149,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.63.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.44. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $300.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

