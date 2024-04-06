Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Acquires 220,700 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 220,700 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of Newmont worth $30,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Newmont by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Newmont by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Newmont by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.97.

Newmont Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $39.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.02%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

