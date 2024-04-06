Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,191,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $21,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 27,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,598,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,009,000 after purchasing an additional 446,848 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,987,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,057,000 after purchasing an additional 162,476 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 78.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 654,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 288,280 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 881,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 66,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

PG&E Stock Up 1.4 %

PCG opened at $16.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.81%.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.