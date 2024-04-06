Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys 5,980 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Realty Income worth $23,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 302.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $53.02 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.45%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

