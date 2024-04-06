Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 494,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Copart worth $24,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,821,000 after buying an additional 48,891,984 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 96.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,114,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576,719 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Copart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Copart by 79.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,494,000 after purchasing an additional 513,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Copart Trading Up 1.5 %

CPRT opened at $56.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.24.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

