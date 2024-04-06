Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of ONEOK worth $23,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in ONEOK by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 82,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 160,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 0.6 %

OKE stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average of $70.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $80.81.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on OKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ONEOK

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.