Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $21.25 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $21,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after buying an additional 507,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,947,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,673,000 after buying an additional 90,152 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,766,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $720,485,000 after buying an additional 210,238 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock worth $2,734,628. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $136.13 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.43 and its 200 day moving average is $129.23.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.94%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

