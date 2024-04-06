Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $22.12 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $22,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

D stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

