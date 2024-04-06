Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $22.15 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Centene worth $22,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $713,235,000. Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $274,274,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 166.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,225,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,530,000 after buying an additional 2,014,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Centene by 5,586.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,683,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

Centene Stock Up 1.0 %

Centene stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day moving average is $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.