Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $22.20 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $22,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

