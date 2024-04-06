Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $22.33 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $22,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $508,684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,163,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,762,000 after acquiring an additional 253,324 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR opened at $267.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.49. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.92 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.67.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

