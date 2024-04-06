Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $26.31 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $26,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.21.

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,166 shares in the company, valued at $468,219.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock opened at $139.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $151.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.74.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

