Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $27.94 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Crown Castle worth $27,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.93.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.5 %

CCI stock opened at $100.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.07.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

