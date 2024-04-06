Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $27,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $87.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average of $83.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.06%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

