Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $26,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 18,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 21,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $756,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,038.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,604 shares of company stock worth $16,593,546 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $92.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

