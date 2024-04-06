Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 7,324 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $27,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SPG. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $150.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.12. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

