Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Raises Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Welltower worth $28,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Welltower Trading Up 1.5 %

WELL opened at $91.77 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $70.49 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.39.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.25%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.