Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AMETEK worth $22,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in AMETEK by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.6 %

AME stock opened at $182.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.12 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares in the company, valued at $19,710,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,641.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

