Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $28,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF opened at $143.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.31 and its 200 day moving average is $120.83. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $149.27.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.14.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

