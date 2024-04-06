Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 119 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $31,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after buying an additional 3,225,771 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after buying an additional 459,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,765,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $180,823,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,355,000 after buying an additional 136,834 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TDG. Citigroup lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,137.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 2.6 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,235.28 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $714.98 and a 52 week high of $1,246.22. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,169.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,017.84.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.