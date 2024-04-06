Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 13,335 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198,368 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,335 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Ford Motor worth $26,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,591 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 50,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in Ford Motor by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 22,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.