Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,209 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $20,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN stock opened at $166.22 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $100.95 and a 52-week high of $172.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

