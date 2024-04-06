Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,379 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $21,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Argus cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.2 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

