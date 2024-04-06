Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,506 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $29,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HCA. Barclays began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.47.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE HCA opened at $328.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $335.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.14. The firm has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

